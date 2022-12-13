Biden State Dinner Highlights Plight of Maine Lobstermen

President Joe Biden hosted his first state dinner for visiting French President Emmanuel Macron last week, and though the event went off without a hitch, the main course still ended up putting Biden in a pinch.

The highlights of the meal were 200 live Maine lobsters poached in butter. But the Maine fishing industry – especially lobstermen – have taken exception, claiming that though the president feasted on the delicacies they toiled to produce, his regulations have made it nearly impossible for them to continue.