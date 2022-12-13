×
Tags: joe biden | dinner | emmanuel macron | lobster | lobstermen | regulations

Biden State Dinner Highlights Plight of Maine Lobstermen

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron share a toast after speaking at the state dinner on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 1. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 December 2022 07:15 AM EST

President Joe Biden hosted his first state dinner for visiting French President Emmanuel Macron last week, and though the event went off without a hitch, the main course still ended up putting Biden in a pinch.

The highlights of the meal were 200 live Maine lobsters poached in butter. But the Maine fishing industry – especially lobstermen – have taken exception, claiming that though the president feasted on the delicacies they toiled to produce, his regulations have made it nearly impossible for them to continue.

