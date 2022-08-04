×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | democrats | reelection | second term | white house

Democrats Won't Back Biden Reelection, Want 'Change of Leadership'

President Joe Biden (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 04 August 2022 06:20 AM EDT

The writing could be on the wall for President Joe Biden as the number of Democrats ducking questions about his potential for reelection in 2024 continues to grow – and several prominent members of the president's own party have even flat-out opposed him seeking a second term in the White House.

While at least one Democrat has boldly stated they don't think the president will seek reelection, a majority who are being asked about backing another Biden term have tried to avoid answering by deflecting or simply refusing to respond.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The writing could be on the wall for President Joe Biden as the number of Democrats ducking questions about his potential for reelection in 2024 continues to grow.
joe biden, democrats, reelection, second term, white house
1174
2022-20-04
Thursday, 04 August 2022 06:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved