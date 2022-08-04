Democrats Won't Back Biden Reelection, Want 'Change of Leadership'

The writing could be on the wall for President Joe Biden as the number of Democrats ducking questions about his potential for reelection in 2024 continues to grow – and several prominent members of the president's own party have even flat-out opposed him seeking a second term in the White House.

While at least one Democrat has boldly stated they don't think the president will seek reelection, a majority who are being asked about backing another Biden term have tried to avoid answering by deflecting or simply refusing to respond.