Biden Their Time? A Dozen Democrats Who May Run in 2024 If Joe Doesn't

Even before President Joe Biden's recent bout with COVID-19, the 79-year-old's physical and cognitive health increasingly had been under the media microscope, with frequent speculation and chatter that the historically unpopular commander-in-chief may not seek a second term.

While there aren't many one-term presidents by choice, political analysts think Biden may eventually conclude – or have party leadership conclude for him – that he doesn't have a reasonable chance at winning a second term and should step aside for a new standard-bearer.