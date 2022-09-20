×
Tags: joe biden | covid-19 | pandemic | catch-22 | white house

Biden Caught in 'Catch-22' After Declaring Pandemic 'Over'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 20 September 2022 06:40 AM EDT

President Joe Biden declared the pandemic "over" during an interview that aired Sunday evening – but experts question if the president's public obituary for COVID-19 could end up as the death knell for many of his own policies, the legal justification of which often rely on their being an ongoing health emergency.

As he walked the floor of the Detroit auto show last week, the president told CBS' "60 Minutes" reporter Scott Pelley that "the pandemic is over," noting the lack of masked attendees around him at the large event, which was held for the first time since being sidelined at the onset of the virus' outbreak.

