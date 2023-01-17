If Biden Documents Scandal Sinks 2024 Plans, Who Could Democrats Turn To?

President Joe Biden's reelection bid was all but official when news broke that classified documents – some marked top secret – were discovered at the offices of the Penn Biden Center and in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware home, leading to the appointment of a special counsel and speculation that the scandal could end up derailing Biden's 2024 plans.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday that there would be an investigation headed up by special counsel Robert Hur into the classified documents found in multiple locations by Biden's personal lawyers.