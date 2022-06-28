Biden's Cheat Sheet 'Reinforces' Perception of Incompetence

Communications strategists say President Joe Biden's display of a stunningly specific cheat sheet – including detailed instructions for when Biden should say "hello" and when he should sit down – only reinforces the wide perception that the 79-year-old has some level of cognitive decline.

While public relations and press experts say it isn't unusual for world leaders and business executives to carry a cue card reminding them of key talking points during a public address, they point out that the card Biden was photographed holding Thursday went far beyond simply highlighting points to drive home.