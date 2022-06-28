×
Biden's Cheat Sheet 'Reinforces' Perception of Incompetence

President Joe Biden speaks from his notes with governors, labor leaders, and private companies launching the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership as he drops by a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 23. (Jim Watson/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 June 2022 06:17 AM

Communications strategists say President Joe Biden's display of a stunningly specific cheat sheet – including detailed instructions for when Biden should say "hello" and when he should sit down – only reinforces the wide perception that the 79-year-old has some level of cognitive decline.

While public relations and press experts say it isn't unusual for world leaders and business executives to carry a cue card reminding them of key talking points during a public address, they point out that the card Biden was photographed holding Thursday went far beyond simply highlighting points to drive home.

