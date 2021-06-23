Catholic Bishops Now at War With Biden and Pope Francis

The election of the second Catholic president in U.S. history has presented a dilemma for conservative-leaning Church-goers and religious leaders.
While President Joe Biden regularly attends Mass, openly discusses his faith, and is often photographed holding a rosary, his open support of gay marriage and abortion goes directly against church teachings.
