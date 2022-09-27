×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | catholic | abortion

Biden Has 'No Grasp Whatsoever of Catholic Teaching' on Abortion, Group Says

President Joe Biden (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 27 September 2022 07:11 AM EDT

Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, are making abortion their centerpiece issue as they try to thwart an expected Republican takeover of at least the House, and possibly the Senate – but while trying to close the deal, Biden, often described as a "devout Catholic" by establishment media outlets, has made some questionable claims regarding his church's position on abortion.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sparked the most recent brouhaha when he proposed a nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks of gestation, arguing that is the point at which a fetus feels pain.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, are making abortion their centerpiece issue as they try to thwart an expected Republican takeover of at least the House, and possibly the Senate.
joe biden, catholic, abortion
985
2022-11-27
Tuesday, 27 September 2022 07:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved