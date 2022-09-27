Biden Has 'No Grasp Whatsoever of Catholic Teaching' on Abortion, Group Says

Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, are making abortion their centerpiece issue as they try to thwart an expected Republican takeover of at least the House, and possibly the Senate – but while trying to close the deal, Biden, often described as a "devout Catholic" by establishment media outlets, has made some questionable claims regarding his church's position on abortion.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sparked the most recent brouhaha when he proposed a nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks of gestation, arguing that is the point at which a fetus feels pain.