Biden's 'Invitation' to Netanyahu a 'Political Move'

President Joe Biden is still punishing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his government's rightward lurch despite a recent phone call in which Biden seemed to extend an olive branch by inviting his counterpart to meet, Middle East experts say.

Just before Israel's figurehead president Isaac Herzog addressed Congress to celebrate the country's 75th birthday – the kind of speech typically given by the leader who actually runs the country – Biden phoned Netanyahu to talk about the duo finally getting together amid a public spat between the longtime "friends."