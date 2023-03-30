Biden 'Assault Weapon' Ban Is Misguided, Experts Say

President Joe Biden jumped the gun by calling for a federal ban on so-called "assault weapons" in the aftermath of Monday's shooting at a Nashville Christian elementary school, experts said.

Audrey Hale, 28, a female who authorities said identified as a male, fatally shot three 9-year-old students and three staff members, each of whom was in their 60s, at The Covenant School in what police in Tennessee are calling a "targeted attack."