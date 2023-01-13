Biden's Border App 'Isn't Going to Change' Illegal Immigration Crisis

President Joe Biden's plan to deploy an app to help stem the ongoing surge of illegal immigration runs the risk of further fueling the border crisis, immigration experts say.

As illegal immigrants flood into the U.S. – a deluge that's forced even Democrats leading so-called "sanctuary states" to plead for relief amid straining public resources – experts argue the new app will only end up delivering the message that the border is indeed open to illegal immigrants if they use the online portal ahead of crossing.