WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | andy beshear | kamala harris | running mate | election | kentucky

Kentucky's Beshear Seen as Potential Harris Running Mate

As President Joe Biden's candidacy weakens, Gov. Andy Beshear is now the focus as his possible replacement. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 29 July 2024 08:48 AM EDT

As President Joe Biden's grip on his candidacy weakened, speculation swirled across Kentucky about the possibility of Gov. Andy Beshear replacing him.

Could Beshear, who is political royalty in the Bluegrass State but not nearly as well known nationally as California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, somehow sneak into the race as a contender for president?

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As President Joe Biden's grip on his candidacy weakened, speculation swirled across Kentucky about the possibility of Gov. Andy Beshear replacing him.
joe biden, andy beshear, kamala harris, running mate, election, kentucky
1205
2024-48-29
Monday, 29 July 2024 08:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved