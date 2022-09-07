×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | alienate | maga | donald trump | midterms | semi-fascists

Biden 'Tripling Down' on Anti-Trump MAGA Rhetoric to Energize Base

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 6. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 07 September 2022 06:36 AM EDT

So-called "election deniers" are apparently no longer the only threat to democracy, as President Joe Biden has Trump-ed up his rhetoric to alienate just about any American who supports the "America First" MAGA agenda in a bid to amp up his unenthused base, experts say.

In a string of tweets and several campaign-style speeches this weekend, the self-described political "uniter" has eviscerated swaths of voters that he's dubbed "MAGA Republicans, the extreme right, and Trumpies."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
So-called "election deniers" are apparently no longer the only threat to democracy, as President Joe Biden has Trump-ed up his rhetoric to alienate just about any American who supports the "America First" MAGA agenda in a bid to amp up his unenthused base.
joe biden, alienate, maga, donald trump, midterms, semi-fascists
941
2022-36-07
Wednesday, 07 September 2022 06:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved