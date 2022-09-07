Biden 'Tripling Down' on Anti-Trump MAGA Rhetoric to Energize Base

So-called "election deniers" are apparently no longer the only threat to democracy, as President Joe Biden has Trump-ed up his rhetoric to alienate just about any American who supports the "America First" MAGA agenda in a bid to amp up his unenthused base, experts say.

In a string of tweets and several campaign-style speeches this weekend, the self-described political "uniter" has eviscerated swaths of voters that he's dubbed "MAGA Republicans, the extreme right, and Trumpies."