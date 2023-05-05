×
Biden Challengers Could Make Nomination 'More Difficult'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston, on April 19. (Josh Reynolds/AP)

By    |   Friday, 05 May 2023 09:22 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's seemingly simple path to securing the Democratic Party's nomination in 2024 could be thrown off course by at least one of the two official candidates mounting a challenge, political strategists say.

While neither of his declared challengers – bestselling self-help author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the former attorney general and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy – is expected to come close to clinching the party nod to compete for the Oval Office, experts say they could still be just enough of a nuisance to derail Biden's roadmap to Election Day.

