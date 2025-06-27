WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jk rowling | harry potter | tv series | hbo max | transgender | billionaire

JK Rowling Back on Billionaire List Despite Blowback From Trans Rights Advocates

J.K. Rowling arrives at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore" world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England, March 29, 2022. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 07 July 2025 08:29 AM EDT

Amid the creation of a new "Harry Potter" TV series, author J.K. Rowling remains optimistic and resolved in her beliefs, despite years of attacks, loss of friendships, and newly-sparked criticism from those opposing her stance as a gender-critical feminist.

Recent blowback from English actor Stephen Fry and singer Boy George toward the British writer/philanthropist have made headlines in the wake of the U.K. Supreme Court's April ruling. It determined that the terms "women" and "sex" in the Equalities Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Amid the creation of a new "Harry Potter" TV series, author J.K. Rowling remains optimistic and resolved in her beliefs, despite years of attacks, loss of friendships, and newly-sparked criticism from those opposing her stance as a gender-critical feminist.
jk rowling, harry potter, tv series, hbo max, transgender, billionaire
1204
2025-29-07
Monday, 07 July 2025 08:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved