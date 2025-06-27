JK Rowling Back on Billionaire List Despite Blowback From Trans Rights Advocates

Amid the creation of a new "Harry Potter" TV series, author J.K. Rowling remains optimistic and resolved in her beliefs, despite years of attacks, loss of friendships, and newly-sparked criticism from those opposing her stance as a gender-critical feminist.

Recent blowback from English actor Stephen Fry and singer Boy George toward the British writer/philanthropist have made headlines in the wake of the U.K. Supreme Court's April ruling. It determined that the terms "women" and "sex" in the Equalities Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex.