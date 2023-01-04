×
Jihadist Violence Proves 'Ongoing Threat' After NYC Machete Attack

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the media during a news conference on Saturday, December 31, after a man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 04 January 2023 07:41 AM EST

A purportedly newly radicalized 19-year-old's machete attack targeting a trio of New York City cops on New Year's Eve proves Islamic terrorism still poses a massive threat to Americans but is often ignored, counterterrorism experts say.

Trevor Bickford of Maine was reportedly on the FBI's radar after he made online posts suggesting he recently underwent Islamic radicalization. Sources noted that his mother and aunt also contacted law enforcement expressing concerns that Bickford was embracing Islamist ideologies, sounding an alarm that triggered the attention of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

platinum
