Former Jihadist: 9/11 Defendants Deserve Death Penalty, Not Plea Deal

A rehabilitated former Islamic jihadist who was convicted on terrorism charges in the wake of 9/11 argues that justice demands that the man who masterminded the devastating Sept. 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and his four co-defendants receive the death penalty.

Currently, Mohammed, also known as KSM, has attorneys working for him negotiating with the Biden administration for a plea deal that would spare him and the other defendants from death by lethal injection.