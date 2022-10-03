×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jihadist | terrorism | sept. 11 | death penalty | khalid sheikh mohammed | mastermind

Former Jihadist: 9/11 Defendants Deserve Death Penalty, Not Plea Deal

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 03 October 2022 06:35 AM EDT

A rehabilitated former Islamic jihadist who was convicted on terrorism charges in the wake of 9/11 argues that justice demands that the man who masterminded the devastating Sept. 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and his four co-defendants receive the death penalty.

Currently, Mohammed, also known as KSM, has attorneys working for him negotiating with the Biden administration for a plea deal that would spare him and the other defendants from death by lethal injection.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A rehabilitated former Islamic jihadist who was convicted on terrorism charges in the wake of 9/11 argues that justice demands that the man who masterminded the devastating Sept. 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and his four co-defendants receive the death penalty.
jihadist, terrorism, sept. 11, death penalty, khalid sheikh mohammed, mastermind
1176
2022-35-03
Monday, 03 October 2022 06:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved