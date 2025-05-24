More Than 1 JFK Shooter, ER Doctor Tells Federal Secrets Task Force

The "magic bullet," Zapruder film, alleged cover-ups, a second shooter and more were discussed during a House task force meeting as Republicans continue digging into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., chairs the task force which operates under the Committee on Oversight. Although she praised President Donald Trump for declassifying documents related to the assassination, she said there remains a lack of transparency by the federal government when releasing documents.