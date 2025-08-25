JD Vance and the Ideology of a Revolution From Above

The ascent of Vice President JD Vance to the highest circles of American power marks not only a personal journey from Appalachian hardship to the vice presidency, but also the crystallization of a new ideological current within conservatism.

Vance is not merely a politician in the Trump orbit; he is increasingly seen as one of its intellectual architects. His worldview is shaped by identifiable and interlocking pillars: "America First" economic nationalism, postliberal Catholic conservatism, a strategic alliance with the tech-right, a cultural war against left-liberal censorship and academia, a rooted defense of "hillbilly" identity as emblematic of heritage America's working class, and, above all, the notion of a "revolution from above."