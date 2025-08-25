WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jd vance | donald trump | catholic | conservatism | revolution | ideology

JD Vance and the Ideology of a Revolution From Above

Vice President JD Vance (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 05 September 2025 07:54 AM EDT

The ascent of Vice President JD Vance to the highest circles of American power marks not only a personal journey from Appalachian hardship to the vice presidency, but also the crystallization of a new ideological current within conservatism.

Vance is not merely a politician in the Trump orbit; he is increasingly seen as one of its intellectual architects. His worldview is shaped by identifiable and interlocking pillars: "America First" economic nationalism, postliberal Catholic conservatism, a strategic alliance with the tech-right, a cultural war against left-liberal censorship and academia, a rooted defense of "hillbilly" identity as emblematic of heritage America's working class, and, above all, the notion of a "revolution from above."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The ascent of Vice President JD Vance to the highest circles of American power marks not only a personal journey from Appalachian hardship to the vice presidency, but also the crystallization of a new ideological current within conservatism.
jd vance, donald trump, catholic, conservatism, revolution, ideology
1329
2025-54-05
Friday, 05 September 2025 07:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved