Japan's Plan to Dump Radioactive Water Into Ocean Spurs Worry

The controversy surrounding a plan to release treated radioactive water into the ocean from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear disaster is “overblown,” experts say, contending that the slow release of the dangerous elements won’t pose any major health threats — but local fishermen and some of Japan’s neighbors remain concerned about the potential effects, both now and in the future.

The International Atomic Energy Agency recently gave its approval for the plan, which involves dumping treated wastewater from the 2011 nuclear accident into the ocean slowly over decades.