642 People Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol 'Insurrection' – But What Are the Actual Charges?

More than 600 people — and counting — have been charged with various crimes relating to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach that many politicians and journalists have steadfastly labeled an "insurrection."

Yet not a single defendant in the 642 cases, as of Thursday morning, has been charged with "insurrection" or anything close to it. Legal experts say that’s because the burden is extremely high to prosecute an insurrection case and, despite hundreds of hours of body cam, surveillance, cell phone footage, thousands of pictures, countless recovered messages, and even a defendant’s U.S. Capitol Lego set that was briefly seized, the government’s attorneys still don’t have the goods.