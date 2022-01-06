No 'Insurrection' Charges Filed Against 725 People Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Exactly one year since the U.S. Capitol was breached during a 2020 election protest — an event that Democrat politicians and journalists quickly dubbed an "insurrection" and the White House, FBI, and Justice Department labeled an act of domestic terrorism — not one of the more than 700 people facing charges has been accused of anything close to insurrection or terrorism.

And legal experts say they don’t expect insurrection charges to be filed anytime soon, despite reporters and officials repeatedly describing the Jan. 6 incident as an attempted violent overthrow of the U.S. government.