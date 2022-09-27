Democrats Repeat Debunked Story of Cops 'Killed' on Jan. 6

Despite multiple investigations verifying that no police officers were killed during or due to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, political strategists say Democrats continue spreading the lie that at least one police officer was "bludgeoned to death" in the chaos to help push the narrative that democracy is threatened by MAGA Republicans.

The claim that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after being struck with a fire extinguisher on Jan. 6 began circulating in the days following the 2021 incident, receiving mentions in prominent publications and even being referenced during the second impeachment – and second acquittal – of former President Donald Trump.