×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jan. 6 | democrats | police officers | killed | maga | investigations

Democrats Repeat Debunked Story of Cops 'Killed' on Jan. 6

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 27 September 2022 06:51 AM EDT

Despite multiple investigations verifying that no police officers were killed during or due to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, political strategists say Democrats continue spreading the lie that at least one police officer was "bludgeoned to death" in the chaos to help push the narrative that democracy is threatened by MAGA Republicans.

The claim that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after being struck with a fire extinguisher on Jan. 6 began circulating in the days following the 2021 incident, receiving mentions in prominent publications and even being referenced during the second impeachment – and second acquittal – of former President Donald Trump.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Despite multiple investigations verifying that no police officers were killed during or due to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, political strategists say Democrats continue spreading the lie that at least one police officer was "bludgeoned to death."
jan. 6, democrats, police officers, killed, maga, investigations
1009
2022-51-27
Tuesday, 27 September 2022 06:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved