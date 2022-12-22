×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jan. 6 | committee | trial

Jan. 6 Committee a 'Gigantic Show Trial' Resulting in 'Absolutely Nothing'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 22 December 2022 06:42 AM EST

Even though the so-called bipartisan House Jan. 6 committee is recommending four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, legal experts don’t expect the Justice Department to act.

After conducting a massive congressional probe into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the highly partisan panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans, all appointed by Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, recommended the DOJ prosecute Trump on the charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement, and insurrection.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Even though the so-called bipartisan House Jan. 6 committee is recommending four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, legal experts don't expect the Justice Department to act. After conducting a massive congressional probe into the events of Jan. 6, 2021,...
jan. 6, committee, trial
1050
2022-42-22
Thursday, 22 December 2022 06:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved