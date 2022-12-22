Jan. 6 Committee a 'Gigantic Show Trial' Resulting in 'Absolutely Nothing'

Even though the so-called bipartisan House Jan. 6 committee is recommending four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, legal experts don’t expect the Justice Department to act.

After conducting a massive congressional probe into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the highly partisan panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans, all appointed by Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, recommended the DOJ prosecute Trump on the charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement, and insurrection.