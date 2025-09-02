WATCH TV LIVE

Blacklisted Actor Finds 'Second Act' in Songwriting

James Woods (Sara Miller-Woods)

By    |   Thursday, 04 September 2025 07:23 AM EDT

Years after being blacklisted for his support of President Donald Trump, actor James Woods has broken free from the confines of a leftist Hollywood with a new passion for writing songs reflecting his storied life.

In an exclusive interview with Newsmax, Woods, 78, revealed plans to continue a career in music that began last year when he wrote a song for country music singer Shooter Jennings. Woods on Friday is dropping the first single from his second album, which he wrote and produced. It will be released in the fall.

Thursday, 04 September 2025 07:23 AM
