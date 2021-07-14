Ex-NFL, Army Vet Jumps in Senate Race to Tackle 'Failing' DC Swamp

Jake Bequette is a patriot – in every sense of the word.

He suited up in the NFL for New England – the Patriots – before enlisting in the Army, graduating from Ranger School, and deploying to Iraq. Now, with his sights set on winning a U.S. Senate seat in his native Arkansas, the 32-year-old is preparing for what may be his toughest foe yet: the Washington D.C. swamp.