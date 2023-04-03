Jan. 6 Defendants Seeing 'Softening of Sentiments'

The early release of Jacob Chansley — the so-called "QAnon Shaman" — from federal prison into a halfway house signals a "softening" of public and judicial sentiment regarding those facing charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol breach, legal experts say.

Federal prison records show Chansley, one of the most identifiable Jan. 6 defendants due to his unmistakable face paint and elaborate fur and horned costume, is currently living at a "residential reentry management" facility in Phoenix, Arizona, with his release now scheduled for May 25.