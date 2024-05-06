Companies Eyeing Public School Graduates as Anti-Israel Protests Take Over Ivy Leagues

A degree from an Ivy League school has long been considered a golden ticket to landing a high-paying job. The once highly coveted "sheepskin," however, is losing its luster as a growing number of companies are publicly expressing doubt about recent graduates from the top-tiered universities where anti-Israel takeovers have rocked campuses.

With antisemitic protests turning violent at some of the nation's most prestigious colleges, corporate recruiters are increasingly starting to look for top candidates elsewhere.