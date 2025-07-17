WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | military | dominance | iran | escalation

Israel Demonstrates Escalation Dominance Over Iran

An Israeli air force CH-53 Sea Stallion military helicopter flies over the Israeli national flag. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 18 July 2025 07:16 AM EDT

Since Israel's military onslaught against Iran in June, Iran has been reeling while Israel has maintained the momentum and advantage, with few exceptions.

From the beginning, Israel has said this campaign, launched with Operation Rising Lion, will be lengthier than the two major exchanges in April and in October 2024.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Since Israel's military onslaught against Iran in June, Iran has been reeling while Israel has maintained the momentum and advantage, with few exceptions.
israel, military, dominance, iran, escalation
841
2025-16-18
Friday, 18 July 2025 07:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved