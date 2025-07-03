WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | iran | american | war | escape

American Caught in Israel-Iran War: An Escape Story

Rocket trails in the sky after Iran struck Israel with barrages of missiles after a massive onslaught targeted the Islamic Republic's nuclear and military facilities, June 13. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 July 2025 07:29 AM EDT

When war broke out between Israel and Iran, an American working overseas was thrust into the uncertainty of a conflict zone. Warren Cohn was in Israel on a business trip, escorting a group of journalists through the country, when he was rushed to a bomb shelter for 11 days. His journey offers a glimpse into the challenges of navigating life and safety amid escalating tensions.

Before Warren's trip, he considered bringing his wife and children along for the adventure. He hoped to introduce them to the rich culture found among the Israeli locals. But ultimately, he decided against it — a decision he's since been grateful to have made.

Hannah Swanson

Hannah Swanson is a freelance journalist at Newsmax and a communications professional specializing in media strategy and public relations.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
When war broke out between Israel and Iran, an American working overseas was thrust into the uncertainty of a conflict zone.
israel, iran, american, war, escape
918
2025-29-08
Tuesday, 08 July 2025 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved