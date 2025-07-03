American Caught in Israel-Iran War: An Escape Story

When war broke out between Israel and Iran, an American working overseas was thrust into the uncertainty of a conflict zone. Warren Cohn was in Israel on a business trip, escorting a group of journalists through the country, when he was rushed to a bomb shelter for 11 days. His journey offers a glimpse into the challenges of navigating life and safety amid escalating tensions.

Before Warren's trip, he considered bringing his wife and children along for the adventure. He hoped to introduce them to the rich culture found among the Israeli locals. But ultimately, he decided against it — a decision he's since been grateful to have made.