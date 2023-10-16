Could Hamas-Israel War Affect the 2024 US Election?

The surprise terror attack on Israel that killed at least 27 Americans and led to an all-out war between the Jewish state and Hamas – with other bad actors threatening to enter the fray – has made the Middle Eastern conflict an American issue that political analysts say could play a huge role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The crisis has created yet another foreign policy nightmare for a Biden administration that is already dealing with several global fiascos, including Russia's war with Ukraine and the aftermath of the botched U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.