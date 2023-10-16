×
Could Hamas-Israel War Affect the 2024 US Election?

Smoke and fire rise following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Oct. 14. (AP)

Monday, 16 October 2023 06:40 AM EDT

The surprise terror attack on Israel that killed at least 27 Americans and led to an all-out war between the Jewish state and Hamas – with other bad actors threatening to enter the fray – has made the Middle Eastern conflict an American issue that political analysts say could play a huge role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The crisis has created yet another foreign policy nightmare for a Biden administration that is already dealing with several global fiascos, including Russia's war with Ukraine and the aftermath of the botched U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

