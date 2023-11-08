×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | hamas | conflict | hamas | progressives | terror group

Progressive Groups in US Increasingly Embrace Hamas

Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas taking part in a military parade in front of an Israeli military site to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, on July 19. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 November 2023 08:18 AM EST

Instead of condemning Hamas for carrying out the horrific slaughter of more than 1,400 Israelis in the Oct. 7 attack, numerous progressive politicians, groups, and organizations essentially have embraced the terror group by painting the Jewish state as the aggressor that warranted an unprovoked assault.

In the weeks since the deadliest attack on Israel in 50 years, the left has not only failed to denounce the rampant antisemitism occurring nationwide but has even endorsed the actions of Hamas militants.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Instead of condemning Hamas for carrying out the slaughter of more than 1,400 Israelis in the Oct. 7 attack, numerous progressive politicians and groups have embraced the terror group by painting the Jewish state as the aggressor that warranted an unprovoked assault.
israel, hamas, conflict, hamas, progressives, terror group
1470
2023-18-08
Wednesday, 08 November 2023 08:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved