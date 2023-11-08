Progressive Groups in US Increasingly Embrace Hamas

Instead of condemning Hamas for carrying out the horrific slaughter of more than 1,400 Israelis in the Oct. 7 attack, numerous progressive politicians, groups, and organizations essentially have embraced the terror group by painting the Jewish state as the aggressor that warranted an unprovoked assault.

In the weeks since the deadliest attack on Israel in 50 years, the left has not only failed to denounce the rampant antisemitism occurring nationwide but has even endorsed the actions of Hamas militants.