Spies, Disinformation Played Key Roles in Hamas Attack

Israel's vaunted intelligence services failed to spot any warning that Hamas was planning a massive assault on Oct. 7 – but the terror group and its spies seemingly spent years learning vital Israeli secrets that allowed the militants to carry out a stunning, carefully coordinated attack by land, air, and sea.

Hamas used a color-coded map at an Israeli intelligence hub that its operatives infiltrated, knew exactly which communication towers to destroy along the border, and had a deep understanding of how the Israeli military operated – down to the exact spots where specific units were stationed. All proved to be key details that military analysts say played a major role in the terrorist massacre.