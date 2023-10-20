×
Tags: israel | hamas | attack | iran | military | information | terrorists

Spies, Disinformation Played Key Roles in Hamas Attack

Charred remains of personal belongings lie inside the kibbutz Nir Oz along the border with the Gaza Strip Oct. 19, following the attack by Hamas militants Oct. 7 . (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 20 October 2023 07:42 AM EDT

Israel's vaunted intelligence services failed to spot any warning that Hamas was planning a massive assault on Oct. 7 – but the terror group and its spies seemingly spent years learning vital Israeli secrets that allowed the militants to carry out a stunning, carefully coordinated attack by land, air, and sea.

Hamas used a color-coded map at an Israeli intelligence hub that its operatives infiltrated, knew exactly which communication towers to destroy along the border, and had a deep understanding of how the Israeli military operated – down to the exact spots where specific units were stationed. All proved to be key details that military analysts say played a major role in the terrorist massacre.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.




Friday, 20 October 2023 07:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
