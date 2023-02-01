Israel's Drone Strike Delivered 'Stern Warning' to Iran

The purported Israeli drone assault targeting an Iranian defense plant on Saturday served as a warning that if Iran gets too close to developing a nuclear or advanced hypersonic weapon the Jewish State will strike first, Middle East experts say.
The attack, for which no one has claimed responsibility, came as the U.S. and Israel continue to work together to come up with different avenues to stave off Tehran's long-standing desire to become a nuclear state.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin