Biden 'Humiliation' of Netanyahu Shows Bias on Israel

A public spat between longtime "friends" President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Netanyahu's efforts to overhaul Jerusalem's judiciary system is just the latest example of the unfair "double standard" that Democrats apply to their closest ally and security partner, Middle East experts say.

Attempts by the White House to privately dissuade Netanyahu from moving ahead with his controversial court reforms erupted into public view last week as the two leaders exchanged jabs. Netanyahu has yet to visit the White House during Biden's tenure and the president indicated that he has no plans to invite the prime minister "in the near term" in a public rebuke of the proposed Israeli legislation.