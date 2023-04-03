×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | bias | benjamin netanyahu | joe biden | ally | overhaul | judiciary system

Biden 'Humiliation' of Netanyahu Shows Bias on Israel

By    |   Monday, 03 April 2023 07:12 AM EDT

A public spat between longtime "friends" President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Netanyahu's efforts to overhaul Jerusalem's judiciary system is just the latest example of the unfair "double standard" that Democrats apply to their closest ally and security partner, Middle East experts say.

Attempts by the White House to privately dissuade Netanyahu from moving ahead with his controversial court reforms erupted into public view last week as the two leaders exchanged jabs. Netanyahu has yet to visit the White House during Biden's tenure and the president indicated that he has no plans to invite the prime minister "in the near term" in a public rebuke of the proposed Israeli legislation.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A public spat between "friends" President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Netanyahu's efforts to overhaul Jerusalem's judiciary system is just the latest example of the "double standard" that Democrats apply to their ally and security partner.
israel, bias, benjamin netanyahu, joe biden, ally, overhaul, judiciary system
1235
2023-12-03
Monday, 03 April 2023 07:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved