Netanyahu Could Soon Face Criminal Charges, Here's What's Possible

Benjamin Netanyahu has been in plenty of tight squeezes during 17 years as a two-term Prime Minister of Israel. But the 71-year-old now faces his most serious crisis ever, one that may put him behind bars — conceivably for the rest of his life.
Netanyahu is facing possible ouster from office this week — a loss of power that would make him unable to pass laws to give himself immunity from criminal prosecution.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin