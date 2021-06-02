×
Netanyahu Could Soon Face Criminal Charges, Here's What's Possible

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting of the new government at Chagall State Hall in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem on May 24, 2020. (ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 June 2021 11:07 AM

Benjamin Netanyahu has been in plenty of tight squeezes during 17 years as a two-term Prime Minister of Israel. But the 71-year-old now faces his most serious crisis ever, one that may put him behind bars — conceivably for the rest of his life.

Netanyahu is facing possible ouster from office this week — a loss of power that would make him unable to pass laws to give himself immunity from criminal prosecution.

