Texas Synagogue Shooter Had Radical Islamic Ties

By    |   Monday, 17 January 2022 05:59 PM

The Islamist gunman who took four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, belonged to a Pakistan-based Islamic extremist group called Tablighi Jamaat, the New Delhi-based Hindustan Times reported Monday.

Faisal Akram, a British citizen, on Saturday held Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three others hostage at the synagogue, located near Fort Worth, for 11 hours before FBI agents shot and killed Akram, who was armed with a gun. He claimed to have explosives, but none were found.

