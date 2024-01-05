ISIS Attack a 'Message to Iran to Curtail Its Influence'

While the ongoing Israel-Hamas war had seemed to serve as something of a unifier among Muslim nations, the Wednesday terror bombing in Iran was a reminder of the divides that persist between Islam's two dominant factions, military analysts say.

The worst terror attack in Iran in decades killed 84 people and wounded countless more. The victims had been at a ceremony commemorating Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a terrorist who died in a 2020 U.S. drone strike.