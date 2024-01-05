×
Tags: isis | iran | bombing | israel | hamas | war | middle east

ISIS Attack a 'Message to Iran to Curtail Its Influence'

People gather at the site of an explosion in the city of Kerman, about 510 miles southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3. Two bombs exploded at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain by the U.S. in a 2020 drone strike. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 05 January 2024 06:21 AM EST

While the ongoing Israel-Hamas war had seemed to serve as something of a unifier among Muslim nations, the Wednesday terror bombing in Iran was a reminder of the divides that persist between Islam's two dominant factions, military analysts say.

The worst terror attack in Iran in decades killed 84 people and wounded countless more. The victims had been at a ceremony commemorating Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a terrorist who died in a 2020 U.S. drone strike.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 05 January 2024 06:21 AM
