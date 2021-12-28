Ireland Escalates Political Attacks on Israel as Anti-Semitism Surges

Ireland’s cutting criticism of Israeli politics and embrace of the Palestinian-led boycott, divest, and sanction movement aimed at hurting Israel economically grew more pronounced in 2021 after parliament voted to condemn the “de facto annexation” of so-called Palestinian land in Judea and Samaria.
Parliament’s decision, which passed in May with cross-party support, made Ireland the first country in the European Union to officially condemn Israel for an action that it claims violates international law. Israel won the disputed land — often referred to as the West Bank — after the 1967 Six-Day War.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin