Tags: Israel | ireland | israeli politics | anti semitism

Ireland Escalates Political Attacks on Israel as Anti-Semitism Surges

Ireland's Seanad chamber, also known as the upper house of the Irish parliament, is pictured in Leinster House in Dublin, Ireland. (PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 December 2021 07:42 AM

Ireland’s cutting criticism of Israeli politics and embrace of the Palestinian-led boycott, divest, and sanction movement aimed at hurting Israel economically grew more pronounced in 2021 after parliament voted to condemn the “de facto annexation” of so-called Palestinian land in Judea and Samaria.

Parliament’s decision, which passed in May with cross-party support, made Ireland the first country in the European Union to officially condemn Israel for an action that it claims violates international law. Israel won the disputed land — often referred to as the West Bank — after the 1967 Six-Day War.

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 07:42 AM
