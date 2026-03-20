Experts Say Nabobs Nattering Again on Iran War

Not much has changed in more than five decades since Spiro Agnew mocked journalists and pundits for being "nattering nabobs of negativism."
Agnew, Richard Nixon's running mate in 1970, uttered the famous phrase during the turmoil of the Vietnam War, noting that the "nattering nabobs" had formed "their own 4-H Club – the hopeless, hysterical hypochondriacs of history."
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin