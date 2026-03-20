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Tags: iran | war | experts | america | winning | spiro agnew | journalists

Experts Say Nabobs Nattering Again on Iran War

Revelers take to the streets of Boston with Iranian flags on Feb. 28 after U.S. and Israeli military forces killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had been Iran's supreme leader since 1989 and a sworn enemy of the West. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 March 2026 07:52 AM EDT

Not much has changed in more than five decades since Spiro Agnew mocked journalists and pundits for being "nattering nabobs of negativism."

Agnew, Richard Nixon's running mate in 1970, uttered the famous phrase during the turmoil of the Vietnam War, noting that the "nattering nabobs" had formed "their own 4-H Club – the hopeless, hysterical hypochondriacs of history."

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Not much has changed in more than five decades since Spiro Agnew mocked journalists and pundits for being "nattering nabobs of negativism."
iran, war, experts, america, winning, spiro agnew, journalists
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2026-52-24
Tuesday, 24 March 2026 07:52 AM
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