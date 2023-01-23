Iranian Uranium Shipments Make America Vulnerable to Dirty Bomb Attack

Counterterrorism experts say the recent interception of uranium linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the United Kingdom should serve as a warning that America and its allies are still vulnerable to a dirty bomb attack despite an array of post-9/11 security countermeasures.

Iran has been siphoning its supply of uranium to strengthen its proxy fighters, including the Shiite Islamic Houthi Rebels, who have been engaged in a long war against Saudi-backed Sunni forces in Yemen's civil war.