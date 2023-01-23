×
Tags: iran | uranium | shipment | bomb | attack | islamic republic | uk

Iranian Uranium Shipments Make America Vulnerable to Dirty Bomb Attack

(AP)

By    |   Monday, 23 January 2023 06:41 AM EST

Counterterrorism experts say the recent interception of uranium linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the United Kingdom should serve as a warning that America and its allies are still vulnerable to a dirty bomb attack despite an array of post-9/11 security countermeasures.

Iran has been siphoning its supply of uranium to strengthen its proxy fighters, including the Shiite Islamic Houthi Rebels, who have been engaged in a long war against Saudi-backed Sunni forces in Yemen's civil war.

