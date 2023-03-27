Iran Strikes Should Trigger Review of US Role in Syria

As Iran and American forces trade airstrikes in Syria, military analysts fear that a lack of coherent strategy in the region could prompt sudden escalation into a full-blown war between the Islamic Republic and the U.S.
Rockets rained down near a U.S. military base located in northeast Syria on Friday, a day after an American contractor was killed and five U.S. service members and another U.S. contractor were wounded when a suspected Iranian drone hit a coalition base in the same area.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin