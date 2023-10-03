Iran's Military Flex Result of Biden's 'Appeasement'

Iran's increasingly provocative and aggressive interactions with the U.S. in the aftermath of a prisoner swap between the nations that saw the U.S. unfreeze $6 billion in the Islamic Republic's assets proves why that negotiation was so ill-advised in the first place, Middle East experts say.
While the deal, which was reached in early August and set in motion last month, ultimately won the freedom of 5 Americans detained in Iran, it has done little to quell the larger dispute between the West and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program and other security matters.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.