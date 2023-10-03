×
Tags: iran | u.s. | prisoner swap | irgc | biden administration | negotiation | military

Iran's Military Flex Result of Biden's 'Appeasement'

Family members embrace freed American Emad Shargi after he and four fellow detainees were released in a prisoner swap deal between U.S. and Iran, as he arrives at Davison Army Airfield at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Sept. 19. (Jonathan Ernst/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 03 October 2023 07:29 AM EDT

Iran's increasingly provocative and aggressive interactions with the U.S. in the aftermath of a prisoner swap between the nations that saw the U.S. unfreeze $6 billion in the Islamic Republic's assets proves why that negotiation was so ill-advised in the first place, Middle East experts say.

While the deal, which was reached in early August and set in motion last month, ultimately won the freedom of 5 Americans detained in Iran, it has done little to quell the larger dispute between the West and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program and other security matters.

