Iran's Military Flex Result of Biden's 'Appeasement'

Iran's increasingly provocative and aggressive interactions with the U.S. in the aftermath of a prisoner swap between the nations that saw the U.S. unfreeze $6 billion in the Islamic Republic's assets proves why that negotiation was so ill-advised in the first place, Middle East experts say.

While the deal, which was reached in early August and set in motion last month, ultimately won the freedom of 5 Americans detained in Iran, it has done little to quell the larger dispute between the West and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program and other security matters.