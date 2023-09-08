Iran, Russia 'Recruiting' US-Trained Afghan Commandos

Afghan commandos trained by the U.S. are being recruited by Iran and Russia and could be deployed for terrorist activities, one of the top generals in the pre-Taliban Afghan army told Newsmax.

Lt. Gen. Haibatullah Alizai, who was chief of staff for the army at the time the capital city of Kabul fell in August 2021, notes that at least 20,000 of his men fled to Iran or other countries around the time of the U.S. withdrawal. Many of the helicopters and other equipment they took with them have been returned to the ruling Taliban by Uzbekistan and other neighboring countries.