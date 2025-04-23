WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | proxies | terrorism | axis of resistance | nuclear | military | irgc

Iran Defies US Talks, Vows to Sustain 'Axis of Resistance' Terror Network

By    |   Friday, 25 April 2025 07:49 AM EDT

Iran has no plans to end its support of the terrorist network it calls "the Axis of Resistance" despite talks with the U.S. over its nuclear program and military capabilities, Times of Israel reported.

The "Axis of Resistance" is made up of Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and the Shiite militias in Iraq.

John Rossomando

