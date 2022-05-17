What Happens if Iran Launches a Nuclear Strike on the Vatican or Gulf States?

What would happen if Iran does get – or already has – a nuclear weapon and decides to strike?
The Islamic Republic is generally regarded as the most likely nuclear aggressor in the Middle East. The two scenarios below assume Iran already has nuclear weapons and can perform high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (HEMP) attacks.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin