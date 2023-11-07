×
Iran Is 'Basically' a Nuclear Power, Experts Say

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, visits an exhibition of the country's nuclear achievements, at his office compound in Tehran, Iran, June 11. (AP)

Tuesday, 07 November 2023 07:05 AM EST

The House of Representatives last week passed a bipartisan resolution declaring that the U.S. will not back a nuclear Iran and will use "all means necessary" to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon – but nuclear deterrence experts fear that Tehran is already a "nuclear power."

While the 2023 U.S. Intelligence Community Annual Threat found that "Iran is not currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activities that would be necessary to produce a testable nuclear device," experts contend that the regime already has the elements it needs for a nuclear weapon.

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

The House of Representatives last week passed a bipartisan resolution declaring that the U.S. will not back a nuclear Iran and will use "all means necessary" to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Tuesday, 07 November 2023 07:05 AM
