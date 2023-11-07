Iran Is 'Basically' a Nuclear Power, Experts Say

The House of Representatives last week passed a bipartisan resolution declaring that the U.S. will not back a nuclear Iran and will use "all means necessary" to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon – but nuclear deterrence experts fear that Tehran is already a "nuclear power."

While the 2023 U.S. Intelligence Community Annual Threat found that "Iran is not currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activities that would be necessary to produce a testable nuclear device," experts contend that the regime already has the elements it needs for a nuclear weapon.