Tags: iran | nuclear | missile | middle east | benjamin netanyahu | israel | south pole

Iran's New Missile Capability Can Have 'Dramatic Impact' on Region

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami announced that long-range ballistic missiles had successfully been launched from the Shahid Mahdavi during naval maneuvers. (Getty Images)
 

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 07:25 AM EST

Iran's claims that one of its warships fired two long-range ballistic missiles – each capable of striking targets more than 1,000 miles away – is a concerning development that geopolitical analysts say can have a "dramatic impact on the Middle East."

Iranian state media reported last week that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched long-range ballistic missiles from the Shahid Mahdavi during naval maneuvers.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Iran's claims that one of its warships fired two long-range ballistic missiles - each capable of striking targets more than 1,000 miles away - is a concerning development that geopolitical analysts say can have a "dramatic impact on the Middle East.
Tuesday, 20 February 2024 07:25 AM
