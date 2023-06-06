Can US Bunker Buster Bombs Crack Iran's Nuclear Complex?

Iran's underground nuclear facilities are reportedly buried so far underground that even the U.S. military's most powerful bunker buster bombs may be unable to puncture them – but military analysts say that doesn't mean the sites are impenetrable.

The Associated Press recently reported that satellite imagery of a nuke facility under construction in central Iran shows that it is being built deep underground, stoking fears that the site and others like it may be concealed too far beneath the surface to be a feasible target for even the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bunker buster bombs, known as MOPs.