After the Bombs: Iran Digs In on Nuclear Defiance

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, pictured, has said that getting Iran to give up its nuclear program is about getting it to surrender, which he refuses to do.

By    |   Monday, 30 June 2025 07:35 AM EDT

U.S. B-2 bombers may have delivered catastrophic damage to Iran's nuclear program; however, Iran is not giving up. President Donald Trump wants Iran to commit to zero uranium enrichment; however, the Islamic Republic's leadership is saying it will not.

"We are a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and will continue uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes and to meet our national needs," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the Tehran Times. "As long as we remain within the framework of our NPT obligations, no one can tell us what to do or not to do."

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

Monday, 30 June 2025 07:35 AM
