After the Bombs: Iran Digs In on Nuclear Defiance

U.S. B-2 bombers may have delivered catastrophic damage to Iran's nuclear program; however, Iran is not giving up. President Donald Trump wants Iran to commit to zero uranium enrichment; however, the Islamic Republic's leadership is saying it will not.

"We are a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and will continue uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes and to meet our national needs," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the Tehran Times. "As long as we remain within the framework of our NPT obligations, no one can tell us what to do or not to do."